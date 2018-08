An industrial complex in Hawthorne is for sale, and whomever coughs up the estimated $180 million will become SpaceX's next landlord.The 1.4 million-square-foot property is next door to the SpaceX headquarters.The complex, Century Business Center, is home to Triumph Aerostructures. SpaceX leases the remaining 350,000 square feet of the facility.Once Triumph's lease is up in 2020, SpaceX will take over that space as well.