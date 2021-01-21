Business

Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant

By Mahmoud Mohamed
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Tito Ortiz, the former professional MMA fighter who is now mayor pro tem of Huntington Beach, has apologized after criticizing a local burger restaurant for asking him to wear a mask when ordering.

On Sunday, Ortiz expressed his frustration on his Instagram stories about TK Burgers.

"Every Sunday I always come to TK Burgers," Ortiz said in the video. "They won't let me order unless I have a mask to come in. First time all year that I've actually been forced to wear a mask, but I'm not wearing a mask. TK Burgers, you lose my business, you lose H.B.'s business."

Ortiz took his video down but it was recorded by another user and posted at this Facebook link.

In a followup Facebook post on Monday, Ortiz apologized for his remarks saying that he let his emotions get the best of him and that the restaurant is his family's favorite burger place in Orange County.

"We have been going there over the last 10 years. I never had to wear a mask to order takeout." Ortiz said. "I let my emotions get the best of me. I understand this is a small business and I would never want to ruin that business. I apologize to TK Burgers for my decision."

Ortiz, who was born in Huntington Beach, was elected to the City Council in November and was sworn in as mayor pro tem in December. Ortiz is known for his anti-mask and vaccine positions.

Note: The video in the media player above this story is from a previous report about Ortiz running for city council.
