Trader Joe's increases workers' 'thank you' pay by $4 an hour amid pandemic

Trader Joe's has increased its so-called "thank you" pay for workers, according to the grocery chain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has been paying hourly workers an additional $2 an hour in "thank you" pay. That amount has now been raised to an extra $4 dollars an hour.

The newest raise took effect on Monday.

Trader Joe's says workers have also been offered more ways to qualify for health insurance.

LA City Council votes to move forward on hazard pay for grocery workers
"We want Crew Members to have the opportunity to take extended time off without repercussions to their benefits," the company said in a statement.

The announcement came on the same day that the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed emergency ordinance that would require large grocery and pharmacy retailers to offer employees an additional $5 per hour in hazard day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the grocery company Kroger on Monday said it will be shuttering two of its stores in Long Beach -- a Ralphs location and a Food 4 Less store -- in response to a city ordinance requiring a $4 "hero pay" salary boost for some workers.
