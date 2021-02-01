Business

Ralphs, Food4Less locations closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Grocery company Kroger announced on Monday it will be shuttering two of its stores in Long Beach -- a Ralph's location and a Food4Less store -- in response to a city ordinance requiring a $4 "hero pay'' salary boost for some workers.

"As a result of the city of Long Beach's decision to pass an ordinance mandating extra pay for grocery workers, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close long-struggling store locations in Long Beach,'' according to a company statement. "This misguided action by the Long Beach City Council oversteps the traditional bargaining process and applies to some, but not all, grocery workers in the city."

"The irreparable harm that will come to employees and local citizens as a direct result of the city of Long Beach's attempt to pick winners and losers, is deeply unfortunate. We are truly saddened that our associates and customers will ultimately be the real victims of the city council's actions.''

There was no was no immediate response to a request for comment from the city. Mayor Robert Garcia was a major proponent of the ordinance. Before signing the measure, he wrote on Twitter that grocery workers "have been on the front lines of this pandemic and deserve this support.''

According to Kroger, the Ralphs store at 3380 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal and the Food4Less store at 2185 E. South St. will close on April 17.

The Long Beach City Council last month gave initial approval to a law requiring large grocers to pay its workers an extra $4 an hour in "hero pay'' for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law applies to companies with 300 or more workers overall and more than 15 employees per location in Long Beach.

The California Grocers Association was among those opposing the ordinance, saying it would not do anything to boost the safety of workers, but could actually lead to higher costs for consumers.

According to Kroger, the company has spent $1.3 billion "to both reward associates and to implement dozens of safety measures'' during the pandemic.

Long Beach City Council passes resolution giving grocery workers extra $4 per hour in hazard pay
EMBED More News Videos

The planned urgency ordinance would order grocery store employees to pay their frontline employees an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay wages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countypay raiseeconomycoronavirusgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
LA County officials provide update on COVID-19 - LIVE
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium vaccine site following protest
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
OC offering COVID-related rental help for residents
Show More
Protesters rally after Black teens wrongfully detained at Target
LA County sues Covina pub over alleged health order violations
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site after traffic backup
Vaccine site in IE to administer thousands of shots
Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated as silver surges
More TOP STORIES News