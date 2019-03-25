Uber, Lyft drivers hold Los Angeles protest over wages

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Uber and Lyft drivers held a protest Monday against wage cuts by the ride-share companies.The protest was held at the Uber Greenlight Hub on Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.Ridershare Drivers United Los Angeles said it's demanding Uber reverse its announcement of a 25-percent wage cut - and guarantee drivers a $28 per-hour minimum rate.Drivers are picketing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.They say the wage cuts make it difficult to even pay for the maintenance of their vehicles."I'm struggling making the oil changes per month on the car," said Uber driver Victor Valdez. "We're not making enough to take care of our bills, our tires, the maintenance of the car."The protest is part of a 25-hour strike that began at midnight.Uber says it has made other changes to its policies and rates to help drivers. Among them - increasing the per-minute rates for UberX and UberPool trips in North Orange County and Los Angeles"These changes will make rates comparable to where they were in September, while giving drivers more control over how they earn by allowing them to build a model that fits their schedule best," a statement from Uber said.Drivers say the changes are insufficient. They note that New York City has implemented a minimum wage of nearly $28 for rideshare drivers.