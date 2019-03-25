Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Uber and Lyft drivers are fighting a wage cut.
Ridershare Drivers United Los Angeles says there will be a protest Monday at the Uber Greenlight Hub on Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.
The organization says it's demanding Uber reverse its announcement of a 25-percent wage cut - and guarantee drivers a $28 per hour minimum rate.
Drivers will picket between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The protest is part of a 25-hour strike that begins at midnight.
