Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Uber and Lyft drivers are fighting a wage cut.Ridershare Drivers United Los Angeles says there will be a protest Monday at the Uber Greenlight Hub on Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.The organization says it's demanding Uber reverse its announcement of a 25-percent wage cut - and guarantee drivers a $28 per hour minimum rate.Drivers will picket between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.The protest is part of a 25-hour strike that begins at midnight.