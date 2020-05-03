Victorville gym reopens, defies CA's stay-at-home order: "It was a mistake to close gyms"

Jacob Lewis, the owner of "The Gym," says that he opened the gym for businesses "against all my supervisors' instructions" as well as the state's stay-at-home order.
In an Instagram post, Lewis argued that gyms are essential and attract smaller crowds than Costco, Walmart and Target, which are all considered essential under the order.
"There is no reason (why) gyms can't operate under the same protocol. It was a mistake to close gyms and a bigger mistake to keep them closed," he said.
Lewis says he made the decision to reopen after he determined that gyms are essential to people's mental and physical health.
In a later post, the owner said he's received "overwhelming" support from the public as well as other gyms and businesses across the country.
It's unclear whether local law enforcement have any plans to take action against the gym's owner.
Last week, a hair salon in Corona also reopened despite Riverside County stay-at-home orders, noting that stylists don't qualify for federal business loans.