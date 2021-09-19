2 charged with murder in death of woman who underwent illegal butt-lift procedure at Encino home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10991234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jenae Gagnier's father recalled how he used to warn her. "My monthly conversation is, Jenae you have all these followers. Some probably because they love you, some because they like your look, some more crazy, and some obsessed." In the end, it was a man they believe was a crazed follower who killed her, mortally wounded himself and then wrote rambling confessions on her apartment walls.

ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) -- In a plastic-surgery tragedy, a young woman died after undergoing what authorities say were multiple procedures performed by a mother-daughter duo in Encino.The mother and daughter have each been charged with murder, and investigators are asking any other possible victims to come forward.The woman who died, Karissa Rajpaul, was seen in a video posted on social media undergoing butt augmentation. The footage is now part of the Los Angeles Police Department's investigation.Rajpaul had two procedures illegally performed at a home in Encino last September. She died after getting a third procedure.Police say Libby Adame and her daughter Alicia Gomez presented themselves as specialists. Both have been arrested on murder charges."These individuals have no medical training," Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the LAPD told ABC7. They're not experience and they're putting people's lives at risk."Investigators suspect the women injected Rajpaul with some substances used by qualified cosmetic physicians but combined them with dangerous chemicals."They were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that clearly are not appropriate for any medical procedure that would be performed on a human," Hamilton said.Police Rajpaul came to Los Angeles from South Africa, hoping to work in the adult film industry.They say they've contacted other victims who have suffered long-term health issues after having procedures and believe there may be many others."We're also seeking additional victims and relatives of victims who may have had loved ones disfigured or who passed away," Hamilton said.