ByBlack Bazaar highlights Black-owned businesses for weekend pop-up marketplace in DTLA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11220791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Over the years, the marketplace has grown becoming not only a place to congregate, but also a community resource.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you still trying to wrap up your holiday shopping?A pop-up market in downtown Los Angeles curated by "Insecure" star Issa Rae that features Black-owned businesses is open for the weekend.The actress teamed up with American Express to curate the ByBlack Bazaar marketplace, located at 1005 Mateo Street.The event features 16 local and national Black-owned businesses."To have all these customers coming, all these notable people coming, to buy from us, ask us questions, learn about the brand, speaking to us [and] really wanting to know our brand and our story and why," said one owner. "You're not just buying. We're really imprinting on people here."The pop-up marketplace is open until 6 p.m. on Sunday."We're trying to really bring an opportunity to see and visualize some of the great products and brands that are here, both in the community, but across the country who want to do business with both Black folks and other folks in the city," said Ronald Busby Jr., co-founder and president of ByBlack.us. ByBlack is a national business directory and certification program for Black-owned businesses, created by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., and now amplified by American Express.