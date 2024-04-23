The owner started a GoFundMe in hopes he can raise enough money to save the business.

Long Beach's first Black-owned camera store is on the verge of shutting down

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Relics is a camera store and digital lab in Long Beach that has become a hub for photographers and camera enthusiasts. Owner Drake Woodson said his passion for photography inspired him to open the business in December of 2020.

"So what makes Relics unique, besides being California's first Black-owned film camera shop, is we offer professional film lab processing. We also offer refurbished cameras. So everything is film tested and refurbished to make sure that they work great," Woodson said.

Breaking barriers and stereotypes, Woodson aimed to create a space where everyone felt welcome and inspired to explore photography.

"If you have questions, you're just getting started, you know, it's a place where people feel comfortable to ask us pretty much anything from photography," Woodson said.

"It's a safe space to come and learn about photography, especially film photography. I got my very first point-and-shoot here not too long ago and I just felt very welcomed," said customer Armin Fard.

However, just nearly 3 and a half years after opening, the once-thriving business now faces the heartbreaking reality of closing its doors.

"What I've noticed from just talking to customers, is a lot of people are having a hard time right now in this economy. So they're kind of cutting costs."

But Woodson said he's not giving up on the store just yet. He started a GoFundMe in hopes he could raise enough money to save the business.

"We're definitely going to weather the storm. The boost from the community has been extremely helpful and you know, provided me with a lot of confidence to keep pushing. But I feel really good about it," Woodson said."

There's nothing like it and without access to the equipment and the staff the knowledge, I probably wouldn't do it," Fard said.

