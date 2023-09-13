Bystanders subdue man who exposed himself to Hollywood traffic, tourists

Bystanders in Hollywood subdued a man who exposed himself near one of the city's most popular tourist destinations.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bystanders in Hollywood subdued a man who was exposing himself while standing in the street near one of the city's most popular tourist destinations.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows the man standing in the intersection at Hollywood and Highland with his pants down, waving to passing cars.

A man wearing red pajamas approaches and pulls the exposed man's pants up.

Another video shows bystanders holding the man down on the sidewalk of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, apparently waiting for police. One bystander throws a water bottle at the head of the man on the ground.

"There's (expletive) kids and you're (expletive) doing that," the man holding him on the ground says.

The incident happened Sunday. Police told Eyewitness News they had no record of an arrest associated with the incident.

The location is a short walk from popular attractions that bring tourists from around the globe to Los Angeles, including the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre.