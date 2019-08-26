C-130 aircraft crashes at Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Emergency crews responded to a C-130 aircraft crash at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night.Santa Barbara City Fire said a C-130 aircraft crashed on a runway at about 10:30 p.m. The crash caused a fire that was later extinguished.According to ABC7 sister station KEYT, airport staff said all seven people aboard the plane got out safely. It was later confirmed by Henry Thompson, the director of Santa Barbara Airport, that all seven people on board escaped.There were no reports of injuries, Thompson said.It was not immediately known what led to the crash.An inbound United Airlines plane had to divert to another airport because of the crash.