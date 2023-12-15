California DMV Wallet app can help you finish TSA screening process in under a minute at LAX

Some travelers with a California license can use the California DMV Wallet to verify their identity at TSA checkpoints at LAX.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When you walk up to a security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, you won't have to take out your I.D., depending on what terminal you're flying out of. Instead, you just need your California DMV Wallet, a digital app rolled out by the state.

TSA officials at LAX are encouraging people with California licenses to download the app, which allows you to scan a unique QR code, replacing the need to take out and scan your license.

"Those who have driver's licenses that have been issued by the state of California have the ability to download a mobile driver's license, use it here in the TSA security checkpoint for their identity verification," said Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for TSA California.

When you get to the front of the security check point line, you'll scan your digital wallet QR code. Then, your picture will be taken. The system will make sure that photo matches your I.D. photo.

"If it's not a match, they can do a manual check, so still do what they've always done in the past," said Ian Law with Los Angeles World Airports.

"You're literally going to be through the entire security screening process, once you meet that TSA officer, in probably less than a minute," Dankers said.

Officers have been trained to direct passengers to the participating lanes, since they can be hard to find on busy travel days. For now, this is only available at terminals 3 and 7.

According to TSA officials, this will help save time during the holiday rush.

"TSA at LAX is projecting that we will screen 1.9 million people through the checkpoints here at LAX between now and Jan. 2," Dankers said.

