COVID-19 vaccine

California hospitals now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for visitors

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA hospital visitors now need proof of vaccination or negative test

Beginning Wednesday, all hospitals, skilled nursing facilities or intermediate care facilities in California will require visitors to show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

The state public health order issued on Aug. 5 applies to indoor visits, and requires those who aren't vaccinated to have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 prior to the visit.

Visitors who are vaccinated can show their physical vaccination card, a photo of the card, documentation from a health care worker or a digital QR code.

As of last week, just over 76% of eligible people in California had received at least one dose of a vaccine. However, public health officials say the state continues to see increasing numbers of people, overwhelmingly unvaccinated, being admitted to the hospital and ICU with COVID-19.

The order goes into effect as the state is also requiring that California's roughly 2.2 million health care workers and long term care workers be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.

EMBED More News Videos

California will require employees in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.



The order is different than what Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month when he announced health care workers would have the choice of either getting vaccinated or submitting to weekly testing.

Now, the order does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September, with exceptions for people who decline the vaccine because of a religious belief or workers who cannot be inoculated because of a qualifying medical reason backed up by a note signed by a licensed medical professional.

"Health care facilities are high-risk settings where COVID-19 outbreaks can have severe consequences for vulnerable populations including hospitalization, severe illness, and death. By requiring health care workers to be fully vaccinated and visitors to acute care facilities to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, California is protecting the most vulnerable individuals, while also protecting workers in these settings," the state Department of Public Health said in a press release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescovid 19 vaccinehospitalscovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Newsom will reportedly mandate vaccination for teachers
Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
TOP STORIES
Newsom will reportedly mandate vaccination for teachers
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
Burbank street-racing crash: Victim's loved ones demand crackdown
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
Show More
Some SoCal private schools closed amid pandemic, others thrive
Basketball coaches face murder charges in player's death
Arizona mom urges masks after her kindergartner contracts COVID-19
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
3-year-olds who battled cancer together reunite with hugs and dancing
More TOP STORIES News