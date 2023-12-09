Firefighters battling 50-acre vegetation fire in Cabazon amid windy, dry conditions

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday were battling a fast-moving vegetation fire in Riverside County that burned at least 50 acres as strong Santa Ana winds whipped across the region.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 51999 block of Ida Avenue in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews found the blaze burning at a "dangerous rate of spread."

It was initially reported at 10 acres, but by 10:40 a.m. the flames had consumed 50 acres with 0% containment.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A red flag warning is in effect through Sunday for parts of Southern California, which signals an increased risk of wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.