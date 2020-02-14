Powerful winds return to SoCal starting Friday night

Most of Southern California will be cool on Friday but be on the lookout for damaging winds that will start pushing through the region at nighttime, reaching up to 50 mph.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 69 degrees on Friday with gusty winds at night. A slight warming trend is on tap for the weekend as temps are expected to reach the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Similar conditions are expected for the valleys and the Inland Empire, where the high temperature will reach 68 degrees. The San Fernando Valley will likely see those strong winds at night.

Beach communities will see a high of 64 with some clouds and 3-5 foot surf.

The mountains will be cold with a high of 52 during the day, dropping to a chilly 24 overnight.

Deserts will be sunny and breezy during the day with a high of 57, dropping to 31 at night.

