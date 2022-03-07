investigation

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez denied bail in San Jose shooting case

Velasquez reportedly shot into a car, aiming for a man accused of molesting a 4-year-old relative, court documents say.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A judge has denied bail for former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez after he was arrested in a shooting that happened last week in San Jose.

Velasquez reportedly shot into a car, aiming for a man accused of molesting a 4-year-old relative, but hit someone else, according to court documents.

The man, who was in the car with two others at the time, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting.

According to the court documents, the target of the shooting - 43-year-old Harry Goularte - is facing felony charges for reportedly molesting a child who is a close relative of Velasquez. He was unharmed in the shooting, authorities say.

Goularte was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Feb. 25. He was released under the conditions that he stay on house arrest in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

He was on his way to get the monitor when Velasquez attempted to shoot him during an 11-mile high-speed chase, according to authorities.

Goularte's 63-year-old stepfather was struck once in the driver's seat, but is expected to survive. Goularte's mother operates a home daycare center that Velasquez has been a client of for two years, where the molestation allegedly took place.
Goularte didn't work the daycare, but he lived inside the home.

"After deputies interviewed the 4-year-old child and other parties involved at this daycare, they later determined that a sexual assault occurred," Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said.

Velasquez's next court appearance is set for April 12. He is being held on attempted, premeditated murder, and other related charges.

