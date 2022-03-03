Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder after 1 person injured in car shooting

Velasquez chased the pickup carrying Harry Goularte through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities on Feb 28.
Investigators say 39-year-old Velasquez rammed the truck with his own vehicle before firing off several rounds with a .40-caliber pistol, wounding Goularte's stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.
About 100 people wearing T-shirts that read "Free Cain" showed up at the courthouse to show their support.
Last week, deputies were called to a San Marin daycare owned by Goularte's mother regarding allegations of sexual assault involving a child, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.
After interviewing the child and others, investigators determined that a sexual assault had taken place and Goularte, 43, was arrested soon after, the office said.
Velasquez is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for attempted murder and other charges.
