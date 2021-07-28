Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/67ywD0F1J9 pic.twitter.com/cTBodENmN2 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the operator of the state's power grid, has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as a heat wave settles into the area.All Californians are asked to reduce their use of energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce strain on the power grid.The ISO issued the alert, saying supplies of energy across the West were tight.People are urged to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 9 p.m., and set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.If the state uses too much energy, the ISO may have to take emergency measures such as rotating power outages.