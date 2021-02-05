Cal Poly Pomona opens COVID-19 vaccination site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10312684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A coronavirus mass-vaccination site opened at the Ontario Convention Center, making it the latest such facility in the region to administer vaccine shots to residents on a large scale.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened at Cal Poly Pomona with hundreds of people expected to receive the vaccine on Friday.The site, set up by Kaiser Permanente, was located in an empty parking lot on school campus.About 500 people were expected to be vaccinated on Friday.The vaccine is available to people who are at least 75 years old until more vaccines become available.Doctors and staff from local hospitals explained that working with other health organizations they will be able to provide thousands of vaccinations each day.Kaiser Permanente said it received 42,000 doses of the vaccine.The Cal Poly Pomona site ix expected to give the underserved community access to the vaccine.The goal is to get 8,000 to 10,000 people vaccinated each day at Cal Poly Pomona.