Man charged with sexually assaulting Cal Poly Pomona student in university apartment

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a Cal Poly Pomona student at her University Village off-campus apartment over the weekend.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of sexually assaulting a Cal Poly Pomona student at her University Village off-campus apartment over the weekend.

University Police say the suspect, a person not affiliated with the university, broke into the victim's off-campus apartment Sunday around 7 p.m.

Police responded to the location and made an arrest after the student's call for help.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Sergio William Ulleg was charged Tuesday with one felony count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. The charges include an allegation that the crimes were committed during a burglary.

Ulleg pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Pomona courtroom Wednesday and was scheduled to return to court July 18. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police patrols were increased in University Village following the crime, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this report.