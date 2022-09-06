WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Cal State Long Beach soccer player stuns crowd and scores big with incredible bicycle kick

Also known as "La Chilena" in Spanish, a bicycle goal is known to be difficult to execute in real time.

KABC logo
27 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

WHAT A KICK! Cal State Long Beach soccer player Lena Silano scoring both goals against San Diego Sunday - and completely shocked the crowd with a stunning bicycle kick!

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California soccer player is scoring a lot of attention on social media after she made one heck of a kick - and scored!

Cal State Long Beach soccer player Lena Silano landed her first two-score performance of the season on Sunday, scoring both goals against San Diego.

The second was a shocking bicycle kick goal that tied up the match 2-2 in the 88th minute, CSULB said.

Video of Silano's spectacular kick was posted on social media and has since garnered thousands of likes.

Also known as "La Chilena" in Spanish, a bicycle goal is known to be difficult to execute in real time.

According to CSULB, Silano was named offensive player of the week.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.