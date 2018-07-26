Calabasas campground murder: Tristan Beaudette's wife releases heartbreaking statement

The wife of the man killed at Malibu Creek State Park is speaking out in a heartbreaking new statement. (GoFundMe)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
The wife of the man killed at Malibu Creek State Park is speaking out in a heartbreaking new statement.

In the statement, Erica Wu said this about her slain husband, 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette

MORE: Reward doubled to $30K in fatal shooting of father at Calabasas campground
A $15,000 reward has been doubled in an effort to generate new leads in the shooting death of a father at Malibu Creek State Park.


"Tristan's passing has been incredibly difficult for me and my family and we continue to grieve over this senseless loss. I may never understand why our time together was cut short, but we had an incredible journey and I am so grateful for every day I had with him."

Beaudette was shot and killed nearly five weeks ago while camping with his young daughters. Wu didn't make the trip because she was studying for an exam.

She is now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Just last week, a reward in the case was doubled to $30,000 in an effort to generate new leads.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
