Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine people were killed when a helicopter crashed into rough terrain in Calabasas Sunday morning. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

The crash killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two coaches at schools in Orange County, the wife and daughter of one of those coaches, the pilot, and two other individuals who have not yet been publicly identified.

Here's what we know so far about the crash victims:

Kobe Bryant: The 41-year-old was a basketball legend and a married father of four girls, ranging in age from less than 1 year to 17 years old. He played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, winning five championships, and was selected to the All-Star team 18 times. Complete coverage on Bryant here.

Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant: Kobe's daughter was 13 years and a budding basketball star herself. Kobe coached her AAU team, who wore black "Mamba" uniforms.

John Altobelli, Kerri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli: John Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the history of Orange Coast College, entering his 28th season. His wife Kerri and daughter Alyssa were on the helicopter when it crashed, according to Altobelli's brother, Tony.

Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, garnering more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," said Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler in a written statement. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family."



Christina Mauser: She was an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County. Her husband Matthew Mauser, the head basketball coach at the school, posted on Facebook: "My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countycalabasascaliforniaventura countykobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Show More
Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become
Lebron James recounts earliest memories of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Patient diagnosed with 1st case of coronavirus in LA County
More TOP STORIES News