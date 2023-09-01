A man armed with a knife was seen on camera stealing an expensive liquor bottle after a violent confrontation with an employee at a Calabasas liquor store.

Robber takes bottle worth $1,000 after violent scuffle with liquor store clerk in Calabasas: Video

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man armed with a knife was seen on camera stealing an expensive liquor bottle after a violent confrontation with an employee at a Calabasas liquor store.

The harrowing encounter happened Thursday evening at Malibu Liquor and Wine in the 4900 block of Las Virgenes Road, just off the 101 Freeway.

Surveillance video shows a man grabbing a bottle of liquor worth $1,000 off the shelf and trying to leave without paying. A store employee tried stopping the suspect, sparking a brief physical struggle.

The suspect drops the package as the struggle ends, but he recovers it and then throws a knife at the employee before fleeing out the door.

The store owner hopes the video helps Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies identify and capture the suspect.