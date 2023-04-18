WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Burglars break into high-end apparel store at Calabasas Commons shopping center

KABC logo
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:26PM
Burglars break into high-end apparel store at Calabasas mall
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple suspects are sought after a burglary at The Commons in Calabasas, the eighth burglary reported at the outdoor mall within the last two weeks.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple suspects are sought after a burglary at The Commons in Calabasas, the eighth burglary reported at the outdoor mall within the last two weeks.

Authorities say the most recent break-in happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Feature, a limited-edition footwear and high-end apparel store.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies say the suspects forced their way through a glass window and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

Six suspects are sought. They were seen fleeing in three vehicles, according to the sheriff's department.

Seven other businesses in the area were burglarized back on April 7. It's unknown if the most recent burglary is connected to the previous incidents.

An investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW