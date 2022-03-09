Business

Ukrainian-born business owners in Calabasas donate goods to refugees fleeing Russian invasion

By
Calabasas business owners donate clothes to Ukrainian refugees

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The owners of Calakids, a children's clothing store in Calabasas, have stepped up to support Ukraine by sending hundreds of goods like clothing and supplies to help those impacted by the war with Russia.

The owners were both born in Ukraine.

"Innocent kids and families just running for their survival. It hits home," Calakids co-owner Marianna Lunner said. "While we're here, you know, you feel so helpless, and I guess this was our way of trying to help in the little way we could."

Lunner and fellow co-owner Nelly Cobos started by boxing up clothes and other goods they had at the store, then they reached out to their community on social media and the response was huge. Within days, they had truckloads of goods to send to Ukraine.

"It just blew up, it became this huge undertaking," Cobos said. "We got so much support from our community and friends and vendors, and I mean the outpouring of love has been absolutely overwhelming."

READ MORE: Ukrainian organizations in LA join forces to create centralized headquarters to help Ukraine
Ukrainian organizations in Los Angeles have chosen to combine their efforts to best help their countrymen and women back home.



The landlord of the business donated an empty space next to their store to sort and package goods to be sent to Ukraine.

"Just having so much outpour of support from the local communities, our neighbors, our clients, our vendors, like people who text me and say, 'thank you so much for doing what you're doing. How can we help?'" Lunner said.

The women say what's happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking and this is their way of giving back to the Ukrainian community they love.

"It's heartwarming to see that during all this craziness how people still come together, and even if they're not from there, we're all human and we all have a heart and they all just want to do better," Lunner said.

To learn more about ways you can help donate through Calakids, visit their Instagram page.

