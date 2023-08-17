Man accused of stalking woman at Burbank bookstore released from custody in separate case

A convicted stalker accused of recently following another woman at a Burbank bookstore has been released from custody after he was ordered to spend 60 days in jail for allegedly peeping and prowling in other incidents.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A convicted stalker accused of recently following another woman at a Burbank bookstore has been released from custody after he was ordered to spend 60 days in jail for allegedly peeping and prowling in other incidents.

Investigators say the suspect, Calese Crowder, 36, has a long history of peeping, prowling and residential burglaries dating back to 2011. He has been arrested multiple times and served eight years in prison.

Most recently, Crowder made headlines for an alleged stalking incident captured on video.

Michaela Witter says she was stalked by Crowder at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Burbank last Monday. Her TikTok video of the incident now has more than 5 million views.

In the video, Crowder is seen crouching down near Witter's legs. When Witter asked him what he was doing, he told her that he was tying his shoes.

She said it looked like he was smelling her from behind. Witter also accuses Crowder of doing the same thing to another woman at the store. Crowder was arrested in Glendale on Friday.

Since posting the video, Witter says she's heard from more women who say they've had similar encounters involving the same man.

"I'm glad I did catch it on camera because now so many people have come to me, saying that they recognize the guy, that the same thing happened to them," Witter said. "At least his name is out there, his face is out there so people can be aware and cautious."

Crowder appeared in court Monday and pleaded no contest to other peeping and prowling incidents. He was ordered to spend 60 days in county jail, but he's since been released.

Witter said news of Crowder's release was "discouraging."

"There isn't any protection for us," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Glendale police for more details as to why Crowder was released but has not heard back.