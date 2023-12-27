Starting in 2024, Californians can redeem empty wine and liquor containers for cash

The state has added wine and liquor to the state's Beverage Container Recycling Program.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starting next week, Californians can swap their empty wine and liquor containers for cash.

Starting January 1, 2024, this includes beverage containers that are boxes, bladders or pouches containing wine, distilled spirits, wine coolers, or distilled spirit coolers. In addition to wine and liquor, large juice containers are also redeemable starting Jan. 1.

Cal Recylce

How much can you get? Here are the payouts.

5 cents

Containers smaller than 24 ounces. This includes glass, aluminum, plastic or bimetal containers (now including wine and liquor bottles)

10 cents

Containers that are 24 ounces or larger. This also includes glass, aluminum, plastic or bimetal containers (now including wine and liquor bottles)

25 cents

Enjoy boxed wine? Those bag-in-box containers count! You'll also get 25 cents for plastic or multi-layer pouches, but for alcoholic beverages only. Paperback cartons (for alcoholic beverages) and plastic pouches are also eligible.

For more information, visit the state's Beverage Container Recycling Program website.