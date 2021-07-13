Here are the LA agencies, programs that will benefit from California's $100-billion recovery package

"These funds and many more will help us expand and implement programs that will have lasting, positive impacts on our city and our communities,'' Garcetti said.
Thanks to our Los Angeles legislative delegation, our city secured some big wins. I want to thank our delegation and Governor Newsom for the important resources that will be coming to our community to address homelessness, housing, economic recovery, climate change, and more,'' he added.
The so-called California Comeback Plan which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Monday includes the following funding directly to Los Angeles, the state's largest city:
The budget also includes $15 million as a one-time allocation for the renovation of a permanent home for the UCLA Labor Center, which will be named the UCLA Reverend James Lawson Jr. Worker Justice Center.
California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants
Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents the center's district, celebrated the funding:
"The UCLA Downtown Labor Center has been located in Council District 1 at 675 S. Park View St. in the Westlake/MacArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for 19 years, and has made historic contributions to working-class communities, immigrants, and communities of color, who have faced the most severe consequences and mortality rates from the COVID pandemic. I look forward to continuing my support of the Center's social justice work that is so important to my constituents,'' he said.
In a letter to constituents Tuesday, Garcetti also noted statewide funding that will benefit Angelenos, including:
"Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we're making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic and pay dividends for generations to come,'' Newsom said.
The state budget comes after Garcetti signed the city's largest budget ever at $11.2 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The city's budget allocates historic spending of nearly $1 billion to combat the homelessness crisis.