California's COVID-19 rent relief program application deadline is March 31

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An urgent warning was issued Friday for Los Angeles residents behind on their rent. There is help but the deadline is fast approaching.

Renters are eligible for rent relief if they are behind in payments due to a COVID-19 related hardship, and earn 80 percent or below the area median income.

L.A. city officials made the announcement Friday at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, where L.A. residents were getting help.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022, for relief of unpaid rent and utilities.

"We have over a billion dollars in the state right now that you can apply for if you're behind rent," said Councilmember Kevin de León. "This is very important for all of our essential workers,"

For additional information To find out whether you qualify for California's rent-relief program, visit housingiskey.com.

