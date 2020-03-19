Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Some SoCal restaurants ignore dine-in ban despite orders from Newsom, Garcetti

By
California's ban on dining-in at restaurants is designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, but many establishments are shirking the order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the edict Monday and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed the plan, allowing take-out and drive-through orders only.

Most restaurants have been heeding the guidance. Many places are open, but with seating that is now off-limits.

Chains like Blaze and Chipotle are also offering free delivery deals. Uber Eats has joined the free delivery movement as well to help keep customers while promoting social distancing.

"Really encourage people to do as much social distancing as possible, wherever possible and whenever possible," said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Despite those warnings, some bars and restaurants are ignoring the dine-in ban. Online neighborhood sites have been lighting up with angry comments about restaurant owners flaunting the health restrictions.

"They shouldn't be doing that," said Culver City resident Joe McCabe. "If in fact people are doing that, they're risking their credibility in the community when this passes."

Dr. Ferrer is letting eatery owners know an L.A. County order legally bans them from dine-in service.

"That is enforceable," she said. "We have health inspectors that are out...and we are taking complaints, then calling those restaurants so we can in fact provide some education and technical assistance to the restaurants."
