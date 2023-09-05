California testing out DMV's new mobile driver's license program

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 6:13PM
CA DMV testing new mobile driver's license program
California is testing out the Department of Motor Vehicles' new mobile driver's license program.

The program, called mDL, offers a quick and secure identity-check using a phone app. It will allow you to speed through TSA PreCheck at participating airports across the country, including LAX.

However, the DMV says you should still carry your actual driver's license or state-issued identification card.

Law enforcement, state government agencies and businesses aren't accepting the voluntary pilot program just yet.

