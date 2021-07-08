WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss California's drought response as another heat wave hits state

Gov. Gavin Newsom will discuss California's drought response on Thursday as another rash of scorching temperatures hits the West Coast.The governor will speak during his visit to San Luis Obispo County at 11:30 am.Newsom is expected to discuss the state's preparations for a potential third dry year and propose investments for long-term water resilience.The governor declared a drought emergency in a majority of California's counties earlier this year.In Central California, water supply issues are expected to worsen. Many farmers are now pumping groundwater to irrigate crops due to reduced water deliveries from reservoirs because of our drought conditions.A Waterworks group has been formed to address drought concerns.Those dry conditions also have firefighters bracing for another intense wildfire season.So far, the number of wildfires and the amount of land burned in California has greatly exceeded the totals for the same period in 2020.