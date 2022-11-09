California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far

Election Day is over but results continued to pour in Wednesday morning, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.

Votes are still being counted, but 23% of eligible voters in Los Angeles County cast their ballots in the midterm election, according to the county Registrar-Recorder. About 65% voted by mail, while 35% voted in person.

In Orange County, 33% of eligible voters cast ballots.

L.A. Mayor and L.A. County Sheriff Races

On a local level, L.A. voters cast their ballot for one of two candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, in the tight race to become the city's next mayor. Hours after the polls closed Tuesday night, results indicated the race was still too close to call.

By Wednesday morning, numbers were still trickling in but Caruso was leading Bass by more than 12,000 votes.

The race for L.A. County sheriff was also on the ballot and too close to call as of Wednesday morning.

Governor's race, other statewide offices

Gov. Gavin Newsom easily won his re-election bid, while other statewide races including the open seat for controller, were still being tallied.

California propositions on the ballot

Aside from those races, voters also weighed in on a number of propositions.

Proposition 1 would amend California's constitution so the state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person's right to abortion or contraceptives. California voters passed the measure Tuesday.

Supporters said it's needed for peace of mind after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Opponent believe it's unnecessary because abortion is already allowed in California.

California voters approved a law that would ban flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and strawberry gummy vaping juice. Voters on Tuesday decided to let the law go into effect after a campaign by tobacco companies got it on the ballot as Proposition 31.

Balance of power in Congress at stake in national midterm elections

Nationally, the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be some of the most consequential in the nation's history, with control of Congress at stake.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There are currently five Senate races, including Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, as well as a number of House races that have yet to be called. Most are separated by razor-thin margins and all will come down to counting the vote.

