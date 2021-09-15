From the 2003 recall to today: How California's voters have changed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's voting population has changed significantly since the last time the state held an election to recall the governor.In 2003, voters decided to remove Gov. Gray Davis, a Democrat, from office and replace him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.Back then the state was more of a "purple" mix of voters - favoring Democrats but still with a substantial Republican population, experts say. Today it's much more solidly in the Democrat corner.Additionally, the state has added more Latino and Asian-American voters, and they tend to vote Democrat more often, although their turnout figures lag other groups, experts say.For a deeper look at how California's demographic mix is likely to impact Tuesday's recall, please watch the video above.