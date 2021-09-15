Politics

From the 2003 recall to today: How California's voters have changed

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How California's voters have changed since the 2003 recall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's voting population has changed significantly since the last time the state held an election to recall the governor.

In 2003, voters decided to remove Gov. Gray Davis, a Democrat, from office and replace him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Back then the state was more of a "purple" mix of voters - favoring Democrats but still with a substantial Republican population, experts say. Today it's much more solidly in the Democrat corner.

Additionally, the state has added more Latino and Asian-American voters, and they tend to vote Democrat more often, although their turnout figures lag other groups, experts say.

For a deeper look at how California's demographic mix is likely to impact Tuesday's recall, please watch the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniavotingcalifornia governor recallelection
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Live California recall election results and coverage
Election Day: Newsom facing recall as voters hit the polls
3.0 earthquake rattles Sylmar area
West Hollywood poll worker removed for wearing Trump clothing
Some LA County voters told they already voted in recall election
Man arrested in killing of Sylmar mother
California recall poll: Will Gov. Newsom be recalled?
Show More
Where to drop off your ballot for the CA recall election
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Riverside girl, 11, tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
FBI's hunt continues for Tarzana couple convicted of $18M COVID fraud
Caught on video: Melrose barbershop employee held at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News