LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The eviction moratorium in California will be lifted starting July 1. However, there are still protections in place for tenants in some counties, including Los Angeles County.
In February, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended the majority of the eviction moratorium into 2022 and parts of it until 2023.
As of July 1, low-income tenants will be protected if they are unable to pay rent through December of 2022. But Supervisor Kathryn Barger says L.A. County should have followed suit with the state's lift to provide relief for mom-and-pop landlords.
"They still have mortgages to pay but don't have tenants that are paying the rent. And it's very frustrating for them because they are, in essence, supplementing or supporting individuals when they can't support themselves," Barger said.
Barger introduced a motion that recently passed through the L.A. County Board of Supervisors catered to those smaller landlords. It seeks additional funding for those who are not receiving rent.
Through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, more than 200,000 households have applied for funding. That includes renters and landlords.
But South L.A. resident Yadira Blancarte was denied rent relief, and says she owes more than $6,000 to her landlord.
She says her family has suffered pandemic-related financial hardships and says her landlord is still trying to push her out.
"We kept paying the rent for like almost a year when COVID started. But then we got to the point that we couldn't pay anymore," said Blancarte.
Visit the L.A. County Consumer and Business Affairs website to find out if you qualify for these tenant protections.
Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Here's what LA County renters need to know about the end of California's eviction moratorium
As of July 1, low-income tenants in L.A. County will still be protected until December.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News