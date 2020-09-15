El Dorado Fire burns more than 16K acres, forces evacuations for Angelus Oaks residents

Angelus Oaks residents have been told to evacuate as the 16,490-acre El Dorado Fire burns near the community.
MENTONE, Calif. (KABC) -- The El Dorado Fire sparked during a gender reveal continues pushing into the San Bernardino Mountains, putting residents in the community of Angelus Oaks on edge as evacuations have been ordered.

After erupting last weekend, the blaze has charred 16,490 acres and is at 53% containment as of Monday evening. As many as 16,117 structures are threatened, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

Flames started to creep down the ridge, just to the south of Angelus Oaks. On Monday, all residents of Angelus Oaks were told to evacuate immediately. Other evacuations are in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and Seven Oaks.



San Bernardino County authorities have put together an interactive map of evacuation areas. To find out if your home is in an evacuation area, you can enter your address in the map.

Officials said the blaze is near Angelus Oaks, but is burning actively upslope toward San Bernardino Peak in the northwest "as it aligns with canyons and upslope wind influence." Weather conditions remain dry and hot with "unstable air over the fire area."

Several miles to the north, a big cloud of smoke floated over Big Bear Lake. Officials ask visitors to reschedule planned visits to the Big Bear area due to the fire.

The cause of the fire was blamed on a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.

Four homes have been destroyed and two others have been damaged due to blaze.

