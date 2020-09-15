El Dorado Fire burns more than 16K acres, forces evacuations for Angelus Oaks residents

After erupting last weekend, the blaze has charred 16,490 acres and is at 53% containment as of Monday evening. As many as 16,117 structures are threatened, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
Flames started to creep down the ridge, just to the south of Angelus Oaks. On Monday, all residents of Angelus Oaks were told to evacuate immediately. Other evacuations are in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and Seven Oaks.
The El Dorado Fire burned actively throughout the day as the topography aligned with upslope wind influence allowing for active head fire runs. https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq @SBCOUNTYFIRE @CALFIREBDU @CHP_San_Berdoo @sbcountysheriff pic.twitter.com/1fwuAiKBqJ
San Bernardino County authorities have put together an interactive map of evacuation areas. To find out if your home is in an evacuation area, you can enter your address in the map.
Officials said the blaze is near Angelus Oaks, but is burning actively upslope toward San Bernardino Peak in the northwest "as it aligns with canyons and upslope wind influence." Weather conditions remain dry and hot with "unstable air over the fire area."
Several miles to the north, a big cloud of smoke floated over Big Bear Lake. Officials ask visitors to reschedule planned visits to the Big Bear area due to the fire.
The cause of the fire was blamed on a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party.
Four homes have been destroyed and two others have been damaged due to blaze.
