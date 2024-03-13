California's insurance crisis resulting in canceled policies, increased rates. Here's what to know

Amid an ongoing insurance crisis in California, many customers are being dropped by their insurance companies or find themselves paying higher rates.

And among those who can get insured, including homeowners and drivers, the coverage is likely to cost more.

"I contacted nine insurance companies and none of them wanted to take us. None of them," says customer Steve Besbeck.

Besbeck says after 15 years his former insurance company dropped him. So he had to go with the California FAIR plan for fire coverage. The FAIR plan is for California homeowners unable to find insurance in the traditional marketplace.

Besbeck still had to get a separate policy for other home risks. "And the premium increased about 30% year over year with FAIR plan so it's been very expensive," he said.

Insurance policy costs have gone up steadily every year from just over $1,000 in 2015 to almost $1,500 in 2021.

"I think the home insurance industry is abandoning Californians who have diligently paid their premiums for decades," said Carmen Balber with Consumer Watchdog, an advocacy group.

More and more Californians are finding it difficult, or even impossible, to keep their homes insured amid skyrocketing rates and policies being canceled by insurance companies.

According to Insurance agent Rick Dinger, finding polices for his clients is nearly impossible.

"Ninety percent of our job is talking people off the ledge and explaining to them that it's not them, everyone is going through the same situation right now," said Dinger. "It's very few and the rest we say I'm sorry we can't help you or the rates are so outrageous they get upset and don't call back."

Experts say there are things you can do so your insurer is less likely to drop you. One thing is to make sure you have enough coverage to rebuild.

"Sometimes construction costs are not equal to fair market value. They are higher and so it really just depends, but you do want to pay special attention to what those costs are going to be and make sure that your insurance coverage matches that," said Omar Ochoa, an attorney and Insurance expert..

Higher insurance costs are not just hitting customers with big increases in homeowners polices, but also with auto policies. Besbeck says he's been struggling with both. When it comes to car insurance, he's driving less but paying more.

"I drove less than 4,000 miles last year on each of our cars. We have two cars and insurance went up this year like 20% something like that for nothing," said Besbeck.

California regulates insurance companies and their rate increases, so a number of insurance companies have simply pulled out of the state.

It's one reason it's getting harder to find a policy. Allstate stopped issuing new policies in California last year. The company decided to return but only after regulators agreed to let it raise rates by an average of 30%.

"Just to be clear that Allstate increase -- that 30% increase, was an auto insurance increase not a home increase -- but we're absolutely seeing insurance companies holding California hostage for deregulation that they're trying to get out of the Department of Insurance," Balber said.