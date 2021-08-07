COVID-19 vaccine

California bill would outlaw harassment, intimidation of people getting shots at vaccination sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A bill moving through the California legislature would make it illegal for anti-vaxxers to obstruct, intimidate, or harass people at vaccination sites.

Multiple protests have been held at vaccination sites this year, including Dodger Stadium.

Senate Bill 742 would not outlaw protests themselves, but would make it a crime to bother or interfere with people receiving their shots at public sites.

In the bill's current form, violators could be subject to a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

Some legal experts have questioned whether the bill would violate First Amendment rights.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has maintained the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The CDC also has said that people who have already recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated.

