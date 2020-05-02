Coronavirus restrictions: California issues oddly specific list of allowable outdoor activities

We're all going crazy inside, but thankfully we can blow off some steam with "soft martial arts," according to an extremely specific list of allowed outdoor activities released by the state Thursday.
Tennis isn't allowed, but table tennis is (if that's any consolation). You can also explore rock pools if you're into that sort of thing. For those searching for more thrills than they'll find in the rock pools (though you never know!), there's also BMX biking and kite surfing.
And as for the conflicting reports on golf, here's the final(ish) word: Golfing is allowed in the state of California, as long as you do it in singles with no cart. (Local guidelines may vary).
If you're looking for a new sport to try this weekend, here's California's full list of permitted outdoor activities:
- Athletics
- Badminton (singles)
- Throwing a baseball/softball
- BMX biking
- Canoeing (singles)
- Crabbing
- Cycling
- Exploring Rock Pools
- Gardening (not in groups)
- Golf (singles, walking - no cart)
- Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
- Horse Riding (singles)
- Jogging and running
- Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
- Meditation
- Outdoor Photography
- Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
- Quad Biking
- Rock Climbing
- Roller Skating and Roller Blading
- Rowing (singles)
- Scootering (not in groups)
- Skateboarding (not in groups)
- Soft Martial Arts - Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
- Table Tennis (singles)
- Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
- Trail Running
- Trampolining
- Tree Climbing
- Volleyball (singles)
- Walk the dog
- Wash the car
- Watch the sunrise or sunset
- Yoga
In all cases, you should only do these activities alone or with members of your household. Make sure to keep six feet of distance between you and those outside your household.
Gov. Newsom said the list will be updated as restrictions loosen. Check for changes here.