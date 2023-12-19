NorCal airport worker wins $20 million from scratcher he bought on lunch break

HAYWARD, Calif. -- An airport worker in Northern California is now $20 million richer after purchasing a winning scratcher at a liquor store on his lunch break, according to lottery officials.

Durwin Hickman, a skycap at a Bay Area airport, bought the winning scratcher earlier this year.

"It was the biggest rush I have had in my life," Hickman told the California Lottery. He then sent a picture to his wife to double-check that he indeed did win the big prize.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

He told lottery officials that he has big plans for his winnings.

"My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house," Hickman shared.

The lucky store also gets a bonus of $100,000 for selling the scratcher.