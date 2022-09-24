Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot

"I'm so thankful for this prize," said Silvestre Zarate, who said the money will go toward his daughter's education.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County man has officially claimed his prize after he bought the winning $27 million SuperLotto Plus Jackpot ticket over the summer - and he already knows exactly what he's going to do with his winnings.

Silvestre Zarate bought the winning ticket on July 13 at a liquor store in Oxnard and ended up matching all six numbers.

He said he went in to buy a cold drink and decided to simply test his luck that night.

Zarate told the California Lottery he only plays occasionally and didn't expect to win, so he didn't even think about the draw that night when he got home.

The next day, when he heard someone in Southern California won the jackpot, he immediately checked his ticket.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing! I almost fainted," Zarate told the California Lottery. "I'm so thankful for this prize. I'm only going to use some of the money for the necessary things in my life, and I'm giving the rest to my daughter for her education, college, and her future."

Zarate chose the lump sum cash option and will receive $15.2 million before federal taxes.

SuperLotto Plus draws happen twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.