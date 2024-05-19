Powerball ticket worth $3.18 million sold in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Saturday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, was sold at a convenience store in Anaheim and is worth $3,181,602, the California Lottery announced.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing to $88 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 36, 37, 42, 59 and the Powerball number was 19. The jackpot was $77 million.

The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.