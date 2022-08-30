Mandatory kindergarten bill advances to Gov. Newsom's desk: Here's what parents need to know

The state senate passed a bill that requires all students to complete one year in kindergarten before going to the first grade.

The state senate passed an education bill Monday that requires all students to complete one year in kindergarten before going to the first grade.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Young children in California may soon be required to attend kindergarten.

Existing California law doesn't require children to attend school until they're six years old.

Senate Bill 70, which was created by Sen. Susan Rubio, a Democrat from Baldwin Park, comes after many of the state's youngest students skipped kindergarten during the COVID-19 pandemic --heightening learning gap concerns.

"As a public school teacher for 17 years, I have witnessed the detrimental impact on young students who miss out on fundamental early education," said Rubio. "The voluntary participation for kindergarten leaves students unprepared for the educational environment they will encounter in elementary school. I thank the sponsor of this bill and my legislative colleagues for their support on a bill that will change lives."

The bill is backed by several education advocacy groups and a number of school districts, including the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"Research shows that kindergarten is an essential part of a student's development, narrowing opportunity gaps and reducing chronic absenteeism," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. "Mandating a full year of kindergarten ensures students receive high-quality academic, social and developmentally-appropriate learning experiences."

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bill, it would go into effect ahead of the 2024-25 school year.