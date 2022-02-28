Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end

The governor's announcement is slated to come down sometime Monday.
On Friday, Newsom signed an order ending 12 state of emergency declarations, which automatically terminated any associated executive orders relating to those events.
"We'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," Newsom said.
A number of public health orders remain in place, including the one requiring children to wear masks in schools. Orders like that one are issued by state and local public health officers and are not dependent upon an emergency declaration, said Ann Patterson, Newsom's top lawyer.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County lifted its COVID mandate that requires people to wear masks at outdoors. This includes K-12 schools and child care centers.
Later, the county eased its indoor mask mandate, which allows people vaccinated against the virus to remove face coverings indoors at establishments that verify customers' vaccination status.
That order puts the onus on businesses to ensure that all customers permitted indoors are either fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a recent negative COVID test. Even after that verification, only fully vaccinated customers will be permitted to remove masks indoors.
Unvaccinated customers must continue wearing masks indoors, even after showing proof of a negative COVID test, unless they are actively eating or drinking.
But now that masks are no longer required indoors for those that are vaccinated in L.A. County, the fight continues to turn to schools. Several parent groups came together for a rally in Hollywood Sunday.
The groups claim that L.A. County's public health policies have caused harm to students, teachers, and the public. They're against mask and vaccine mandates in school.
"The children are suffering with these unlawful mask mandates, and the mandates in general," said Brentwood resident Danna Rosenthal. "It seems like throughout this pandemic, the children have been always the ones who are bearing the brunt of all of this, and it is just not fair any longer, with all of these mandates being lifted, for the children to still be masked."
According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.