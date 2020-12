EMBED >More News Videos Officials in Utah discovered a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert.

CANYON COUNTRY, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- The latest mysterious monolith to pop up around the world is in the Canyon Country community of Santa Clarita.The structure, which is between five and six feet tall, popped up near a popular hiking trail overlooking the 14 Freeway.Since the first monolith was discovered in Utah, others that are similar have been spotted in Northern California , South America and Europe. And now, in the Santa Clarita Valley.It's unclear who placed the monolith there or when. The structures, however, usually disappear within days.