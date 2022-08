California bill requires more disclosure of pay information by employers

The state Legislature passed a law Tuesday requiring all employers in the state to post salary ranges for open positions.

It would also require companies with more than 100 employees to report pay scale data that California would then make public.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill.