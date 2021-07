Is the California Dream still alive? A look at the state's future | Part 3

Stream the docuseries on your TV

What does the "California Dream" mean in 2021? With the state grappling with issues like a pandemic-induced economic recession, social justice, and climate change, some say California is not the home they remember. "California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State" is a docuseries from the ABC Owned Television Stations in partnership with National Geographic that will look at the future of what the California dream means, and the people working to find solutions to keep the dream alive.The series airs weekly and is also available now to stream across the connected TV apps.Watch the latest special above and browse individual episodes below.