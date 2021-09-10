California recall election: How many ballots have been returned in your county?

As of September 7, about 30% of those ballots have been returned and accepted.
The early voter turnout data is revealing some interesting potential storylines for the upcoming election.
County with the highest turnout (so far): Sierra County
While Sierra county has the second smallest number of ballots issued, the county had the highest percentage of returned and accepted ballots, at about 48%, according to data from the California Secretary of State.
Historically, Sierra County leans conservative. John Cox won the 2018 Governor's race in the county with 64% of the vote, and Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential race in the county with about 59% of the vote. In fact, of the counties with the top five ballot return rates, four of them are smaller counties that lean conservative.
County with the lowest turnout (so far): Imperial County
The county with the lowest return rate so far is Imperial County at just under 11%. The counties with the next lowest return rates at 19.6% are in the Central Valley: Kings County and Tulare County.
Northern California slightly outpacing Southern California (so far)
Los Angeles may be the largest county in the state but it's middle of the road when it comes to return rate at just about 24%. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties sit close to 27% and 21% respectively. The Southern California counties with the highest return rates are Santa Barbara at around 32% and San Diego at 31%.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, 8 of the 9 counties have a return rate over 33% lead by Marin County with the third highest return rate at just above 43%.
Polls are showing that Newsom might hang on to the Governorship. A recent SurveyUSA poll showed 54% of likely voters will choose to keep Newsom in office, while 41% are expected to vote to remove him.
However, of those who are likely to choose a replacement, republican Larry Elder is in the lead. The same SurveyUSA poll had Elder polling at 29%, followed by democrat Kevin Paffrath at 9% and republican John Cox at 8%.
Election day for the recall is Tuesday, September 14.